Police raid as horror woodchipper death declared suspicious

Bruce Saunders died after he became trapped in a woodchipper in November 2017.

BREAKING: Police have declared they are now treating the horrific woodchipper death of a Sunshine Coast man as suspicious.

Bruce Saunders, 54, died on November 12, 2017 after he was trapped in an industrial woodchipper on a Goomboorian property, east of Gympie.

On Sunday Gympie police officers executed a crime scene warrant at the property where Mr Saunders died, and launched a land search with members of the State Emergency Service.

In a statement this morning police revealed they found "several items of interest" that were seized for forensic examination.

This morning police announced they had determined the death to be "suspicious", and officers from the Homicide Investigation Unit would be assisting local detectives.

Wide Bay Burnett District Crime and Support Services Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said police were following promising lines of enquiry and were confident of determining exactly what happened.

"Information we received during the course of our coronial investigations has lead us to believe that the death is suspicious and we have a number of detectives and police experts investigating this incident.

"I urge anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigations to come forward - either by contacting Gympie detectives, Policelink or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Mr Saunders' family in Bundaberg, where Mr Saunders grew up and worked as a butcher, described him as "a happy go lucky person" and "someone you could sit and talk to about anything".