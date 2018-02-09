Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police raid as horror woodchipper death declared suspicious

Bruce Saunders died after he became trapped in a woodchipper in November 2017.
Bruce Saunders died after he became trapped in a woodchipper in November 2017. Contributed
Francesca Mcmackin
by

BREAKING: Police have declared they are now treating the horrific woodchipper death of a Sunshine Coast man as suspicious.

Bruce Saunders, 54, died on November 12, 2017 after he was trapped in an industrial woodchipper on a Goomboorian property, east of Gympie.

On Sunday Gympie police officers executed a crime scene warrant at the property where Mr Saunders died, and launched a land search with members of the State Emergency Service.

In a statement this morning police revealed they found "several items of interest" that were seized for forensic examination.

This morning police announced they had determined the death to be "suspicious", and officers from the Homicide Investigation Unit would be assisting local detectives.

 

Bruce Saunders died instantly when he fell into a woodchipper on a private property at Goomboorian.
Bruce Saunders died instantly when he fell into a woodchipper on a private property at Goomboorian. Frances Klein

Wide Bay Burnett District Crime and Support Services Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said police were following promising lines of enquiry and were confident of determining exactly what happened.

"Information we received during the course of our coronial investigations has lead us to believe that the death is suspicious and we have a number of detectives and police experts investigating this incident.

"I urge anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigations to come forward - either by contacting Gympie detectives, Policelink or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Mr Saunders' family in Bundaberg, where Mr Saunders grew up and worked as a butcher, described him as "a happy go lucky person" and "someone you could sit and talk to about anything".

Topics:  bruce saunders bundaberg editors picks goomboorian gympie investigation nambour police woodchipper

The Sunshine Coast Daily
$680,000 pay day for pair hurt in car crash five years ago

$680,000 pay day for pair hurt in car crash five years ago

Insurance company and crash driver cop $684,000 compensation bill five years after Shane and Kerry Mandrek were injured in life-changing smash at Susan River

Father-of-nine who spat on police had history of violence

IN COURT: Zane Scells was jailed for spitting on police.

The spit ... was directed towards the police officer with intent

FREE COFFEE: It's Ben's shout today until 10am

FRI-YAY: Ben Neilson is shouting all coffees at The Journey in Bargara from 6am to 10am tomorrow.

Taking "pay it forward” to new heights

An Australian first for Bundaberg Sugar

Bundaberg Sugar General Manager, Operations David Pickering.

Organic sugar's a sweet dream for Bundy Sugar

Local Partners