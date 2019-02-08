Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police put major dent in rural drug network with 16 raids

Jordan Philp
by
8th Feb 2019 10:54 AM | Updated: 1:22 PM

A JOINT taskforce has put a significant dent in the Western Downs and Darling Downs drug network after 16 properties were raided throughout three days. 

The major operation hauled in $262,000 worth of cannabis and methylamphetamine. 

Officers and detectives from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have executed 16 search warrants on mostly rural properties between February 5-7. 

The operation was conducted by officers from Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Roma MOCS (Rural). They were further assisted by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dalby CIB and the dog squad.

During the search, officers discovered buried unlawful weapons and identified firearms being modified and rebuilt.

They also located a quantity of cannabis and methylamphetamine valued at over $262,000.

The cannabis seizure included 25 mature plants ranging in size from two to four metres in height.

chinchilla dalby editors picks kingaroy maranoa roma tara western downs

Top Stories

    ULTIMATE BETRAYAL: Mother raped children to please husband

    premium_icon ULTIMATE BETRAYAL: Mother raped children to please husband

    News Though their dad had been the main instigator of the abuse, their mother joined in to please her perverted husband and avoid a divorce.

    Unpaid bills hard to swallow for Bundy subbie

    premium_icon Unpaid bills hard to swallow for Bundy subbie

    Business No spoonful of sugar to help subbies after business collapse

    Yacht nanny rapist loses appeal

    premium_icon Yacht nanny rapist loses appeal

    News Sicko stupefied, attacked women lured to yacht