Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

by Luke Mortimer
1st Oct 2020 9:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SPECIALIST investigators will probe the cause of a massive fire which engulfed two duplexes in Miami last night.

Emergency services were called to the Albion Ave residences about 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters discovered a large blaze had started in one of the homes and spread to an adjoining duplex, Queensland Police stated.

The occupants of the duplexes were able to flee and no one was injured, but the homes were badly damaged.

Paramedics assessed two people and remained on standby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) firefighters arrived at Albion Ave about 9.25pm and only took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire was extinguished by 10.10pm, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Police have requested the assistance of QFES investigators, who will work to determine how the fire started.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

More Stories

duplex emergency fire property

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Watch the Bundaberg election debate

        REPLAY: Watch the Bundaberg election debate

        Politics REPLAY: Bundaberg voters get to see for themselves their local candidates in action. Who won the debate?

        RV FRIENDLY: Motorhome AGM rolls into the Rum City

        Premium Content RV FRIENDLY: Motorhome AGM rolls into the Rum City

        News PHOTOS: It was the second time the event was held in Bundaberg after covid...

        See who’s listed to appear in court today

        Premium Content See who’s listed to appear in court today

        News NAMED: Five people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court...

        Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

        Premium Content Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

        Health Queensland has taken another step towards normality