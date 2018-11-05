Menu
Police probe early morning fatality

5th Nov 2018 5:12 AM

POLICE are trying to piece together the circumstances that led to a fatal traffic crash on the Darling Downs in the early hours of Monday.

They believe that some time prior to 1.40am, a vehicle traveling on Oakey Crosshill Road at Oakey collided with a power pole.

An unknown occupant of the vehicle died as a result of their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Oakey Crosshill Road has been closed to traffic as investigators inspect the scene.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who have information in relation to the matter to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

