Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of an infant found dead on a Gold Coast beach at Surfers Paradise.
Police at the scene of an infant found dead on a Gold Coast beach at Surfers Paradise.
News

Police probe death of infant girl on beach

19th Nov 2018 4:50 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM

 

QUEENSLAND police are investigating the death of an infant on a Surfers Paradise beach overnight.

Around 12.30.am, police and paramedics were called to Staghorn Avenue, the Esplanade, to attend to a young girl who was unresponsive.

Seven News reported the little girl had been found by someone walking along the beach about a kilometre from where the Schoolies celebrations are held.

Seven reported that the person who found the girl was not a school leaver.

Emergency Services officers conducted CPR however the child was declared dead at the scene.

A crime scene has been declared as detectives work to determine the cause of the girl's death and to confirm the girl's identity.

Pictures emerging from the scene show police officers and forensic experts examining the body under a gazebo.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Attempted murder charge in Brisbane

Police have charged a man after an alleged altercation occurred in which a man sustained serious stab wounds in Annerley yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged the two men, who are known to each other, became involved in the altercation outside an Ipswich Road boarding house at around 3pm.

A 33-year-old Annerley man received a wound to the stomach and neck and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a stable condition

Police located a man in Norman Street a short time later and took him into custody.

A 26-year-old Annerley man has been charged with one count of attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks surfers paradise
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Why fracking threatens Bundy's agriculture

    premium_icon Why fracking threatens Bundy's agriculture

    Environment MORE than 40,000ha of prime agricultural land in the Wide Bay Burnett could be under threat.

    • 19th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Locals divided on rapid plan to rebuild Bundy CBD

    premium_icon Locals divided on rapid plan to rebuild Bundy CBD

    Council News Some say 'bring it on', others are not convinced

    • 19th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    City IGA officially changes name, new produce in stock

    premium_icon City IGA officially changes name, new produce in stock

    Business The way we shop is changing, and Cornett's IGA CEO knows it

    • 19th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    MURDER UPDATE: Police found multiple sharp weapons in search

    MURDER UPDATE: Police found multiple sharp weapons in search

    Crime Man dies after fatal stabbing at Norville park

    Local Partners