Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police probe after car crushes elderly woman

by Chris Calcino
20th Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SUBURBAN tragedy has unfolded during a Cairns street's early morning hush after an elderly woman was crushed to death under a vehicle.

Police set up roadblocks covering a long stretch of Birch St in Manunda yesterday after receiving triple-0 calls about 5am.

Paramedics, firefighters and police rushed to the scene but were unable to revive the woman, in her 70s.

The forensic crash unit established a crime scene to isolate the site from the general public but had returned to normal duties by 11am.

The Cairns Post understands police believe the woman's death was an accident, with the car simply rolling over her and pinning her to the sloped driveway.

A spokesman for Queensland Police said there were no suspicious circumstances involved in the case.

"Police will prepare a report for the coroner," he said.

"As the incident occurred on a private property it will not form part of the road toll."

In a cruel coincidence, yesterday's death was just around the corner from Hunt St where an unsupervised learner driver ran over and killed Lee James while he was sleeping on a driveway in December.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks pedestrian and vehicle incident tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      All the SAG Award nominees

      All the SAG Award nominees
      • 20th Jan 2020 8:45 AM

      Top Stories

        Gidarjil CEO sees benefit of register for Aboriginal people

        premium_icon Gidarjil CEO sees benefit of register for Aboriginal people

        News “It’s time to stand up and be counted, if you’re Aboriginal, and to tell the world,” says Kerry Blackman.

        Drought conditions remain at Wallaville

        premium_icon Drought conditions remain at Wallaville

        News WALLAVILLE farmers are still struggling despite rain that fell in Bundaberg over...

        Meet our new My Kitchen Rules warriors

        premium_icon Meet our new My Kitchen Rules warriors

        News These Bundy-raised sisters aren’t afraid to go up against all-stars.