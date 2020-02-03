Police pooch Bailey's special school safety message

WITH school back in full swin, Gin Gin Police welfare dog Bailey, called in at the station to stress the im-paw-tance of road safety, especially around school zones.

Bailey's back to school safety message is for motorists to slow done, be extra cautious and be patient whilst travelling in and around school zones.

Sergeant Sharon Morgan said she couldn't reiterate enough the importance of motorists being patient around school zones.

Bailey is the region's cutest cop.

"We want our little people to arrive and depart school safely each day and it starts with motorists reducing their speed, paying attention and utilising designated drop off and pick up zones to ensure the safety of our students," Sergeant Sharon Morgan said.

"I also encourage parents and carers to speak to their children about road safety, in particular when and where to cross the road and the absolute importance in always wearing a helmet when riding a bicycle."

Standard operating times for most school zones in Queensland is 7am - 9am and 2pm - 4pm.

We all know that sometimes children can be unpredictable, especially in exciting times such as going back to school, but following the road rules and staying alert, may help prevent a tragedy.

And a last word from Bailey about bike safety … if you are riding to school, don't forget your helmet!