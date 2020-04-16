Police pleased by social distancing over Easter

BUNDABERG police were impressed by the community over the Easter long weekend as no fines had to be issued in relation to new coronavirus regulations.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the community complied with rules regarding social distancing and only leaving the house for essential travel.

“Police were pleased with members of the community over the Easter long weekend,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“Most people complied with the social distancing rules and remained at home unless they had an essential reason to leave.

“There was also minimal reports of social gatherings of more than two people at households.

“It was a testament to everyone’s positive behaviour that Bundaberg police were not required to issue any infringement notices in contravention of the Chief Health Officer’s regulations.”