Police plead with drivers following cane train crashes

BUNDABERG police are pleading with motorists to be vigilant after the start of the cane harvesting season was marred by two serious crashes.

"Cane harvesting season has only been running for three weeks and already we've had two traffic crashes into our cane trains,” Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said.

"The trains operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week until December.”

"Whether the crossing displays flashing lights or signage only, motorists must be paying attention and be patient.

"Fortunately, the crashes so far have not been fatal.

"However, fatalities are possible when a vehicle goes up against a crane train, as it weighs in excess of 400 tonnes and can't stop quickly.”

"Please take care on our roads - police do not want to meet you at the next traffic crash.”