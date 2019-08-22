Menu
News

Police plea to help find missing girl, 13

22nd Aug 2019 6:02 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 13-year-old girl missing from Meridan Plains.

The girl was last seen about 9.30pm on Wednesday at an address on Springs Dr.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 120cm tall with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901624391.

