Police phone intercepts uncover Bundaberg amphetamine deals

LOW-level ice supplier Kane Bird got scooped up in an undercover police operation targeting amphetamines.

Police were listening in when Bird agreed to supply the drug.

Bird, 28, pleaded guilty in the District Court to two drug offences: unlawfully supplying methylamphetamine to another person on November 6 and again on November 16 last year.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Whelan said police had a covert operation on trafficking drugs and Bird was identified through phone intercepts of his call to a person of interest.

In one call the other unnamed person asked Bird: "I need something please.”

Bird replied: "Yeah cool I can do that in 20 minutes.”

Mr Whelan said when viewed in context with other phone calls the offences were apparent.

The second offence involved the supply of a half-ball or 0.875 grams.

In response to a query from Judge Michael Shanahan, Mr Whelan said although the Crown could not say actual supply then took place, Bird had to go elsewhere to get the drug and then on-supply.

Mr Whelan said it was serious offending as methylamphetamine is a Schedule 1 drug that is regarded as causing serious disruption to the fabric of society.

Defence barrister Kim Bryson said Bird was doing drug counselling after a long standing problem with cannabis and ice.

And he was held in custody between March and May for a breach of bail conditions.

Judge Shanahan acknowledged Bird was now taking positive steps but with a drug problem would benefit from supervision as he committed the offences within days of being treated leniently by a lower court for drug-related offences in which he was put on a good behaviour bond.

Judge Shanahan found the two offences to be low-level.

Bird was sentenced to 12 months jail, released to supervised parole.