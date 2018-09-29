Menu
Leading Senior Constable Nicholas Dixon waits to carry the ceremonial police officers hat to lead the procession at Police Remembrance Day, held at the Christ Church Cathedral. Adam Hourigan
News

Police pause to remember

29th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
YESTERDAY the Bundaberg Police participated in National Police Remembrance Day to pay their respects to those lost in the line of duty.

Officers walked in a march yesterday morning at the Bundaberg Uniting Church which was followed by a service.

Police Minister Mark Ryan and Commissioner Ian Stewart paused to pay tribute to the 147 fallen Queensland Police Service officers on the eve of remembrance day.

The Police Minister said this was a time to remember those officers and to tell their family and friends they will not be forgotten.

"The men and women who faithfully served the QPS are truly missed,” Mr Ryan said.

"I have comfort in knowing their memories will live on in the hearts and minds of their loved ones.”

