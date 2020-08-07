Police operation smashes Bundy drug trafficking syndicate

Operation Romeo Steeden: Drugs, guns and cash was seized during recent raids across Wide Bay.

Police have charged a further five people in relation to 30 drug related offences as part of a protracted operation targeting the supply and distribution of cannabis and methylamphetamine across the Wide Bay region.

On Tuesday, July 28, detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch, assisted by officers attached to the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad, executed a series of search warrants at properties across Bundaberg as part of the closure of Operation Romeo Steeden.

As a result of the searches, five people were arrested on 30 charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs, supply dangerous drugs, possession dangerous drugs and supplying firearms.

Several of items of interest were seized including three firearms, several mobile telephones, more than $9000 in cash, cannabis plants and more than half a kilogram of packaged cannabis.

Among them was a 51-year-old Bargara man who was charged with Trafficking Dangerous Drugs (Cannabis), Possessing Anything Used in the Commission of a Crime (Mobile telephone), Possessing Dangerous Drugs (Cannabis), seven counts of Supplying Dangerous Drugs and Possessing Drugs Utensils.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on 14 September.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said as the result of collaboration and comprehensive investigative work, a network of alleged criminals involved in trafficking drugs throughout the Bundaberg and Wide Bay regions were arrested.

"These results reflect our strong focus on dismantling drug networks and preventing and disrupting the harm that's caused to the broader community," he said.

"Firearms in the wrong hands and dangerous drugs can have a devastating impact.

"We consider that Operation Romeo Steeden has been successful in mitigating the serious threat of these commodities in our community."

Op Romeo Steeden: Cannabis was also seized by police during the raids across Wide Bay.

Operation Romeo Steeden started in July 2019 targeting a drug trafficking syndicate operating in Bundaberg, supplying varying quantities of cannabis and other drugs in the area and to nearby regional communities.

During Operation Romeo Steeden, Police have charged 44 alleged offenders with a total of 113 offences. This includes eight alleged offenders who have been charged with Trafficking Dangerous Drugs.

More than 20 kilograms of processed cannabis and an estimated $270,000 worth of drugs and property have been seized.

The seizures included over $60,000 in cash.