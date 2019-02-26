Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

Police have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded.

UPDATE 9.35am: POLICE have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded.

A NSW Police spokeswoman was unable to provide further details about the nature of the operation.

She said some police would remain in the general area for some time.

Original story: POLICE wearing special protective gear and reportedly carrying assault weapons are conducting a special operation on the Northern Rivers.

Reports from eye-witnesses said police wearing protective armour have been seen near a residence near the Park Hotel Motel at 223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park.

One said he saw, "police with assault rifles".

A duty officer from Tweed Byron confirmed an operation in the area is currently ongoing.

She said they expect a statement to be issued when the operation is concluded, but she could say when this would occur.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman said confidential operation is in progress but could not comment.

