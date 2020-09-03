Menu
AFL player under investigation over child grooming allegations
Crime

Police investigating FNQ footballers grooming allegations

by Jordan Gerrans
3rd Sep 2020 7:43 AM
Cairns police have opened an investigation into allegations a Manunda Hawks footballer has been grooming underage girls on social media.

The situation was referred to the AFL governing body's integrity unit earlier this week, who have since notified the local police.

Acting Detective Inspector Jason Smith. PICTURE: Toby Vue.
Acting Detective Inspector Jason Smith says they are serious allegations that are being investigated.

The Hawks player has been accused of asking underage girls for photos of their bodies on social media, with members of one alleged victim's family posting screenshots of the alleged conversations on social media.

"Police are currently investigating the matter, we are working with AFL, however this is a police matter," Smith said.

"We are currently investigating the matter to identify any complainants.

"AFL notified the police of the matter and we were thankful for their assistance to bring it to our attention.

"Since that notification, we have been actively seeking the complainants to identify what offence, if any, have occurred.

 

 

AFL Cairns branded Sherrin footballs. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
"At this stage, the investigations are continuing."

A Cairns woman made the allegations on social media on Monday, claiming the local Hawks player first sent photos to girls and then asked if they would like to make money by sending him photos of themselves in return.

"If anyone has any information around those sorts of offences, they should always contact the police to let them know what has occurred," Smith said.

The head of the AFL's integrity unit in Melbourne has been in contact with local AFL officials in Far North Queensland about the allegations.

AFL Queensland officials became aware of the allegations late on Monday and referred the situation to those in Melbourne.

