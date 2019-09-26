Police on scene of ‘sudden death’ at servo

General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police have arrived on scene of a “sudden death” at the service station at Booyal.

A worker at the service station said about 4.30pm a lady called an ambulance after concerns a man in a car was dead.

The worker said the man had arrived sometime between 10-10.30am and moved to the camping area about 2-3 hours afterwards.

The worker said police arrived on the scene at 5.20pm.

This is a developing story, more to come.