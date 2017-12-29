Police on party watch

Bundaberg police are ready for New Year's.

BUNDABERG police have a message for New Year's Eve revellers: enjoy yourselves.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said, with just days remaining in 2017, police would be out and about to ensure party-goers had a safe start to the year.

Inspector Pat Swindells said officers were well prepared for one of their busiest nights of the year.

"Enjoy yourselves responsibly, look after your mates and give yourselves plenty of time to get to wherever you are going,” Insp Swindells said.

He asked people planning parties to register them with police and said anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated.