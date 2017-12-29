Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police on party watch

Bundaberg police are ready for New Year's.
Bundaberg police are ready for New Year's. Kevin Farmer

BUNDABERG police have a message for New Year's Eve revellers: enjoy yourselves.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said, with just days remaining in 2017, police would be out and about to ensure party-goers had a safe start to the year.

Inspector Pat Swindells said officers were well prepared for one of their busiest nights of the year.

"Enjoy yourselves responsibly, look after your mates and give yourselves plenty of time to get to wherever you are going,” Insp Swindells said.

He asked people planning parties to register them with police and said anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated.

Bundaberg News Mail
Dad faces charges over torture of seven-week old bub

Dad faces charges over torture of seven-week old bub

A FORMER Bundaberg man has been extradited to Brisbane where he faced court on Thursday accused of torturing his seven-week-old baby.

Woman says pump-action shotgun was just a tool for the farm

WEAPONS OFFENCE: A shotgun (not the one pictured) was found at woman's home.

39-year-old pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon

Woman charged with arson after house, car go up in flames

HEAT OF THE MOMENT: Horse Camp woman Ailuj Naelcm took this photograph as her neighbour's house and a car went up in flames yesterday.

Neighbour dials 000 after seeing smoke

Car crash victim a perfect choice for baton relay

RELAY RUN: Commonwealth Games coach Les Kuorikoski will be running the baton in the Queens Baton Relay. He is also coach of Games competitor Taryn Golshewsky.

Career cut short in car crash

Local Partners