Police on look-out for stolen Harley Davidson

MARYBOROUGH police are asking for the public's help to track down a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was stolen from an address in Biggenden.

The bike was stolen some time between 6.30pm and midnight on Saturday, a Maryborough police spokesman said.

He said the motorcycle was locked and secured when it was stolen.

The black Harley Davison 2008 Ultra Classic has a 96 cubic inch engine, with black pannier bags bearing Queensland registration 13-KID.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QP1701984778.

Bundaberg News Mail
