Police officers assaulted after attempts to remove dogs

Two Bundaberg police officers have been assaulted after a Bundaberg Regional Council worker's attempts to remove dogs from a property quickly turned violent. This is not a photo of the dog at the property.

TWO Bundaberg police officers have been assaulted after a Bundaberg Regional Council worker's attempts to remove dogs from a property quickly turned violent.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman says police officers were called to a Svensson Heights home about 7pm yesterday.

The spokesman said a person at the Churchill St residence became aggressive towards police.

During the incident "two officers were assaulted," with one officer believed to have been struck "possibly in the face", according to the QPS spokesman.

Other police crews were called to the scene to contain the situation, which they did.

"Police have details, which they will be taking up at a later date," the spokesman said.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed it took one man to hospital for precaution but that was associated with an "ongoing condition" and not the incident reported.

The QPS spokesman said the police officers were not taken to hospital nor did they require treatment at the scene.

At this stage no one has been charged and no one is in custody.

The NewsMail has sent questions to council asking why council staff had been tasked to remove the dogs from the property.