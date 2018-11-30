Cop stood down over fatal shooting

The 38-year-old’s family are devastated by the fatal incident. Picture: Nine News

A police officer who fatally shot a man at a Perth home last week has been stood down from duty.

Ly Tong, 38, was shot three times in his Beechboro home on Yenisey Crescent last Thursday afternoon after his father called police during a domestic dispute, Nine News reports.

Yesterday, police said the officer who fired the shots was stood down, pending the outcome of an investigation into Mr Tong's death.

Mr Tong's family claims he was holding a butter knife when the junior officer who arrived at the scene opened fire, killing him.

Ly Tong, 38, died after being shot three times by a police officer. Picture: Nine News

On Friday, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson revealed one of his officers fired three shots during the incident at the Beechboro home that resulted in Mr Tong's death, Perth Now reports.

Mr Dawson said that the officers attending the home did not use their Tasers, however he would not say what prompted the officer to draw their weapon and fire.

"As I understand, no other use of force option was exercised and that three shots were fired by one officer," he said last Friday.

Mr Dawson said he did not know whether or not the man killed had been threatening the officers or anyone else in the house when he was shot.

It is understood prior to the fatal incident, Mr Tong had been arguing with his father earlier in the day about a DVD player.

Mr Dawson said the investigation was still underway.