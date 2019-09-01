Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Melanie Tyndall has died after a race fall at Fannie Bay racecourse in Darwin.
Police officer Melanie Tyndall has died after a race fall at Fannie Bay racecourse in Darwin.
News

Police officer Melanie Tyndall killed in tragic racing fall

by Staff writer
1st Sep 2019 7:35 AM

Much-loved jockey and police officer Melanie Tyndall has died after a race fall at Fannie Bay.

Tyndall, 32, was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital in a stable condition but tragically died when she arrived there.

The final race of the day was abandoned once news of her death spread amongst colleagues, family and friends.

The Top End racing community is devastated by the tragic loss of such a vibrant young woman.

It is the second jockey death in two days after Mikaela Claridge died in Victoria yesterday.

In 2013, Simone Montgomerie died on Darwin Cup day after falling from a horse in the home straight.

The Darwin Turf Club is expected to issue a statement shortly.

It is understood Tyndall's family rushed to be by her side at RDH.

Sadly, Tyndall rode the winner of the preceding race to her fall aboard Princess Leah, which netted her 150th career victory.

Two years, ago, Tyndall told the NT News she had planned to give up race riding to focus on her career as a police office.

More Stories

Show More
death jockey police officer racing tragedy

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: AFL - Bay Power lead into the fourth

    premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: AFL - Bay Power lead into the fourth

    News The Battle of the Bay between Hervey Bay cross-town rivals, Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers for Wide Bay AFL supremacy gets under way this afternoon.

    Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

    premium_icon Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

    News POLICE were called to a single vehicle rollover on Friday morning after the driver...

    Two bodies found at Wuruma Dam

    premium_icon Two bodies found at Wuruma Dam

    News A police search operation has ended after two bodies were found in Wuruma Dam.

    Senator’s CDC data scrutiny

    premium_icon Senator’s CDC data scrutiny

    News A WA Greens senator questions how the cashless debit card can be defined as a...