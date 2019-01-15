Menu
Taylor Charles Hopkins, 24, was charged with 19 offences arising from an eight-month crime spree.
Crime

Police officer injured during eight-month crime spree

Chloe Lyons
by
15th Jan 2019 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EIGHT-MONTH crime spree in which an officer was injured by a out-of-control car was only brought to an end when the culprit was arrested for failing to appear in court.

Taylor Charles Hopkins, 24, has spent the past 44 days in the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre waiting to be sentenced to 19 crimes he committed between February and October last year.

He pleaded guilty today in Maroochydore Magistrates Court where he appeared via video link.

The court heard Hopkins' crimes included three petrol drive-offs, unlicensed driving, obstructing police, possessing dangerous drugs and wilful damage.

He was further charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle which caused an off-duty officer's foot to be injured while she was trying to arrest another person involved.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist ordered Hopkins to a head sentence of nine months' imprisonment with immediate parole eligibility as well as 12 months' probation.

He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay a total of $720 in restitution and compensation.

