Police officer stood down pending probe

A 54-YEAR-OLD male senior sergeant from the Southern Region has been stood down from official duty with Queensland Police Service pending an investigation.

In a release, QPS said the 54-year-old officer is the subject of an investigation relating to alleged fraud, disobeying directions, providing false and misleading information and failing to comply with policy while in the performance of his duty.

He will be tasked to perform non-operational duties until the outcome of the investigation.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated," the release said.