A 46-year-old police officer has been charged with two counts of stalking.
Police officer charged with stalking

by Rachael Rosel
15th Apr 2021 7:50 PM
A 46-year-old Senior Constable from Queensland's Southern Region has been arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful stalking.

The police officer was charged by officers from the Ethical Standards Command on Thursday and was due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Queensland Police issued a statement that revealed they would continue to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the statement read.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

