Police officer, 32, stood down over alleged weapons offence

A 32-YEAR-OLD male senior constable from the Central Region has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The officer has been served with a Notice to Appear for an offence against section 35 of the Weapons Act 1990 by the Internal Investigation Group, Ethical Standards Command and is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 8, 2018.

Police said "In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found here

Information about compliments and complaints can be found here.

Section 35 of the Weapons Act 1990 states that: 

A person may acquire a weapon only if- (a) the person is a licensed dealer; or

(b) the person is the holder of a permit to acquire the weapon and acquires the weapon - 

(i) from or through a licensed dealer; or

(ii) through a police officer in circumstances prescribed under a s 35 45 Weapons Act 1990 s 35 regulation; or

(c) the person acquires the weapon under other lawful authority, justification or excuse.

Maximum penalty-

(a) for a category D, H or R weapon-100 penalty units or 2 years imprisonment; and

(b) for a category C or E weapon-60 penalty units or 1 year's imprisonment; and

(c) for a category A or B weapon-20 penalty units or 6 months imprisonment.

Bundaberg News Mail
