Police offering help to witnesses of road fatality

DOUBLE FATALITY: Two South Kolan women have lost their lives after a traffic crash on the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd. Mikayla Haupt

BUNDABERG police officers are reaching out to witnesses of a horrific double fatality at South Kolan to help them deal with what they saw.

Two women were tragically killed in the head-on crash on Gin Gin Rd about 8pm on January 22.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said, while officers were trained to deal with these situations, they were also aware there were a large number of members of the public that came across the scene.

"This would have been extremely traumatic,” she said.

"Local police officers have conducted door-knocks of nearby houses where the crash occurred and offered referrals however we do not have the contact details of those who came across the scene by car.”

Officers are trying to reach out to anyone that is having difficulty in dealing with what they witnessed.

If you are one of these people, you can phone local police who can refer you to its support networks.

For more information, phone Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9111.