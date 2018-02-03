Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police offering help to witnesses of road fatality

DOUBLE FATALITY: Two South Kolan women have lost their lives after a traffic crash on the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.
DOUBLE FATALITY: Two South Kolan women have lost their lives after a traffic crash on the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd. Mikayla Haupt

BUNDABERG police officers are reaching out to witnesses of a horrific double fatality at South Kolan to help them deal with what they saw.

Two women were tragically killed in the head-on crash on Gin Gin Rd about 8pm on January 22.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said, while officers were trained to deal with these situations, they were also aware there were a large number of members of the public that came across the scene.

"This would have been extremely traumatic,” she said.

"Local police officers have conducted door-knocks of nearby houses where the crash occurred and offered referrals however we do not have the contact details of those who came across the scene by car.”

Officers are trying to reach out to anyone that is having difficulty in dealing with what they witnessed.

If you are one of these people, you can phone local police who can refer you to its support networks.

For more information, phone Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9111.

Topics:  bundaberg police double fatality south kolan

Bundaberg News Mail
Aged care crisis meeting scheduled

Aged care crisis meeting scheduled

PASSIONATE aged care advocate Heather Mansell-Brown will hold an aged care crisis meeting in Bundaberg to give families an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Rates bill on the way to letterbox

The rates are coming

Your rates bill is on the way

Defence queries officer's version of spit attack

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Police officer cross examined by defence

Police chip in to replace lost pension

GENEROUS: Superintendent Craig Hawkins and Inspector Pat Swindells handed over almost $300 to pensioner Carol Arthurson.

Boys in blue show their true colours

Local Partners