Man charged with assault on police officer

Ali Kuchel
by
17th Dec 2018 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:27 PM

A POLICE officer has sustained bruising to his face in an alleged assault on Saturday night.

Police were called to the Toogoolawah Hotel just before 11pm in relation to a man creating a disturbance.

It is alleged a 23-year-old man became violent and kicked the officer in the face before he was restrained and taken into custody.

The police officer sustained swelling to his face and was taken to St Andrews Hospital at Ipswich for treatment.

A man from Bucasia, near Mackay, was charged with one account of serious assault to police.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 11.

