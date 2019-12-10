Menu
Whale Building.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Whale Building.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Police negotiator brought in to help man on whale building

Crystal Jones
10th Dec 2019 7:08 AM
BUNDABERG police brought in a negotiator last night to help a man perched atop the whale building on Bourbong St. 

Officers rushed to the Bundaberg CBD after a call was made at 9.15pm that a man had unlawfully climbed his way up to the building. 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man had been engaging in "high risk activity" and was seen sitting on the edge of the roof and was screaming and yelling to people below. 

A police negotiator was brought in, but despite best efforts the man could not be brought down. 

After about 90 minutes, the man passed out from excess alcohol consumption. 

Once police were sure, they were able to bring him down off the roof where he was taken for treatment at Bundaberg Hospital by ambulance. 

No charges were made.

If you have been feeling depressed, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

