Toronto shooting
Deadly Toronto shooter identified

24th Jul 2018 8:29 AM

THE gunman who brutally picked off pedestrians during a deadly rampage along a busy Toronto street has been identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain.

 

Canada's Special Investigations Unit SIU released a statement this morning saying the name of the killer was released due exceptional public interest.

"Yesterday, the SIU commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man in Toronto," a spokesman for the body said this morning.

"A short time ago, after speaking with a member of the deceased's immediate family and a family representative, the SIU was able to confirm the man's identity.

"Due to the exceptional circumstances of this tragic incident and the public interest in knowing the man's identity, the SIU is identifying the man as Faisal Hussain of Toronto.

"The SIU continues to investigate this incident. The post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow in Toronto."

A 10-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman have been confirmed dead and 13 others are injured after the killer mowed people down with a handgun in the Canadian city's Greektown about 10pm on Sunday local time.

He died after an exchange of gunfire with police.

More to come

