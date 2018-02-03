Police nab school-zone speeders

SIXTEEN drivers have been recording speeding above the limit in school zones since the start of the school term.

Between January 22 and January 31, Bundaberg Road Policing officers issued traffic infringement notices to 11 drivers exceeding speed limit in school zone by less than 13km/h.

The latest offence occurred on January 30 around 8.50am where it's alleged a 53-year-old Moorland woman was travelling at 52km/h in a 40km/h school zone along Branyan Drive, Avoca.

Police have also stopped five drivers exceeding the speed limit in school zone by at least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h.

The latest offence occurred on January 24 at around 3pm where a 47-year-old Bargara man was clocked at 59km/h in a 40km/h school zone along George Street, Bundaberg West.

If convicted he faces a $252 fine and loss of three demerit points.

Police are also urging motorists to buckle up after eight motorists were intercepted by police for failing to wear seatbelts.