Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police nab school-zone speeders

SCHOOL ZONES: Police have handed out speeding fines.
SCHOOL ZONES: Police have handed out speeding fines. FILE

SIXTEEN drivers have been recording speeding above the limit in school zones since the start of the school term.

Between January 22 and January 31, Bundaberg Road Policing officers issued traffic infringement notices to 11 drivers exceeding speed limit in school zone by less than 13km/h.

The latest offence occurred on January 30 around 8.50am where it's alleged a 53-year-old Moorland woman was travelling at 52km/h in a 40km/h school zone along Branyan Drive, Avoca.

Police have also stopped five drivers exceeding the speed limit in school zone by at least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h.

The latest offence occurred on January 24 at around 3pm where a 47-year-old Bargara man was clocked at 59km/h in a 40km/h school zone along George Street, Bundaberg West.

If convicted he faces a $252 fine and loss of three demerit points.

Police are also urging motorists to buckle up after eight motorists were intercepted by police for failing to wear seatbelts.

Topics:  bundaberg police road safety school zone

Bundaberg News Mail
Aged care crisis meeting scheduled

Aged care crisis meeting scheduled

PASSIONATE aged care advocate Heather Mansell-Brown will hold an aged care crisis meeting in Bundaberg to give families an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Rates bill on the way to letterbox

The rates are coming

Your rates bill is on the way

Defence queries officer's version of spit attack

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Police officer cross examined by defence

Police chip in to replace lost pension

GENEROUS: Superintendent Craig Hawkins and Inspector Pat Swindells handed over almost $300 to pensioner Carol Arthurson.

Boys in blue show their true colours

Local Partners