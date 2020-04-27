Menu
The scene of the alleged arson.
Police nab alleged fire bug after fierce scene

Crystal Jones
27th Apr 2020 8:52 AM
CHILDERS police have nabbed an alleged fire bug after a fierce scene on a quiet street.

Around 12.30am yesterday, petrol was poured on a parked car, with a trail of fire leading from it. 

The incident happened on Macrossan St. 

Childers police Constable Rohin Power said firefighters and police were on scene to put out the blaze and investigate. 

"Local police have worked with the community so they could execute a search warrant that afternoon," Const Power said.

A 35-year-old man was located at his home, charged by police and taken to the police watch house, with police objecting to bail. 

The alleged offender will face Bundaberg Magistrate's Court today.

