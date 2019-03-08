Menu
Environment

Police move out, protesters allowed back onto sacred site

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Mar 2019 11:54 AM | Updated: 1:17 PM
PROTESTERS have been allowed back onto their sacred Deebing Creek mission site after a deal was struck between developers and Indigenous elders.

On Thursday evening a ceremonial dance at the mission celebrated successful discussions between Frasers Property and Aboriginal people.

Protesters had been camped outside the mission for most of the day while police officers manned a staging area on the site behind a steel farm gate.

How long the protesters will be allowed to remain at the site remains unclear.

Police efforts to peacefully remove campers from the site on Wednesday turned ugly, with bottles and rocks hurled at removal trucks along with vile abuse.

A petition to protect the site and launch a commission of inquiry into development approvals has passed 4000 signatures.

 

