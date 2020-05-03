POLICE have been forced to move on crowds on Burleigh Hill this evening after a major breach of social distancing measures.

Thousands of people flocked to Goodwin Terrace to watch the sunset, despite warnings that most social distancing measures were still in effect.

Huge crowds packed Burleigh Hill this afternoon. Picture: Nine News.

Police arrived just before 6pm and told people to go home, Nine News reported this evening.

It's a disappointing end to the day after authorities had earlier given locals the thumbs up for their behaviour since restrictions were lifted on Friday evening.

This is what Burleigh Hill looks like at the moment @9NewsGoldCoast @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/bI39LO7Tah — Mackenzie Colahan (@maccolahan9) May 3, 2020

Justin Lane beverage manager Johnny Hall said the area, particularly near the parkland and James Street, was "pumping" over the weekend.

A sea of people at Burleigh this evening. Picture: Nine News.

After restrictions across Queensland eased from midnight on Friday, Gold Coasters made the most of it.

Hundreds headed to the Gold Coast Hinterland for the day, and clapped as the sun went down at the Tamborine Mountain lookout.

Hundreds of people have clapped as the sun went down at the lookout at Tamborine Mountain this afternoon. Photo: Emily Halloran

A Gold Coast resident told the Bulletin it was a 'brilliant sunset'.

On Friday, the national cabinet will review the current COVID-19 restrictions.

So far, 11 out of 15 conditions for reviewing restrictions are already on track to be met.

Originally published as Police move in on giant Burleigh crowds