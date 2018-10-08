Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE MESSAGE: Community members walking along Bargara are being urged to report incidents involving a woman harassing walkers on a bike to police.
POLICE MESSAGE: Community members walking along Bargara are being urged to report incidents involving a woman harassing walkers on a bike to police. Contributed
News

Police message after woman harasses Bargara walker

Katie Hall
by
8th Oct 2018 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REPORTS of a woman riding a bicycle at walkers in Bargara have resurfaced.

Bargara police say an incident, reported to them last week, occurred when a woman yelling loudly rode her bicycle at a pedestrian walking on a pathway.

The pedestrian moved out of her way, and reported the incident to police.

Senior constable Rick Gough said police had notified the woman's family of the incidents, however it was a delicate situation due to possible mental health concerns.

"People need to be aware, but we have spoken to her and her family in relation to it,” Sen Const Gough said.

Sen Const Gough recommended locals that are involved in an incident with the woman to report it immediately to Bargara police.

"If there are further problems report it at the time it occurs, and that will allow us the ability to take further actions.”

bargara bargara police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Second shark sighting a timely reminder to beachgoers

    Second shark sighting a timely reminder to beachgoers

    News A SECOND shark sighting in just one week is a timely remind about the hazards of the ocean according to Bundaberg Surf Life Saving's Craig Holden.

    BUNDY RAIN FORECAST: Heavier falls set to hit on Friday

    premium_icon BUNDY RAIN FORECAST: Heavier falls set to hit on Friday

    News Friday might see us singing in the rain

    • 8th Oct 2018 12:21 PM
    Protective fishing closures set until 2023

    Protective fishing closures set until 2023

    News Closures are in place from the tip of Cape York to Bundaberg

    • 8th Oct 2018 11:43 AM

    Local Partners