Police message after woman harasses Bargara walker

POLICE MESSAGE: Community members walking along Bargara are being urged to report incidents involving a woman harassing walkers on a bike to police.

POLICE MESSAGE: Community members walking along Bargara are being urged to report incidents involving a woman harassing walkers on a bike to police. Contributed

REPORTS of a woman riding a bicycle at walkers in Bargara have resurfaced.

Bargara police say an incident, reported to them last week, occurred when a woman yelling loudly rode her bicycle at a pedestrian walking on a pathway.

The pedestrian moved out of her way, and reported the incident to police.

Senior constable Rick Gough said police had notified the woman's family of the incidents, however it was a delicate situation due to possible mental health concerns.

"People need to be aware, but we have spoken to her and her family in relation to it,” Sen Const Gough said.

Sen Const Gough recommended locals that are involved in an incident with the woman to report it immediately to Bargara police.

"If there are further problems report it at the time it occurs, and that will allow us the ability to take further actions.”