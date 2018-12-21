Police manhunt underway for dangerous driver

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police have fingerprinted a car involved in a crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police have fingerprinted a car involved in a crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg. Jay Fielding

A MAN-HUNT is under way after a 30-year-old man known to police was involved in a series of traffic incidents in stolen cars, including a hit and run along Princess St this morning.

Bundaberg detectives believe the same driver caused chaos across the region's roads today, before his alarming actions forced police to abandon any chase.

He was last scene heading towards Gladstone in a stolen black Hyundai i20.

Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant David May said police believe the man's offending began when he stole a dark grey Holden Commodore from a Brisbane car yard.

Det May said the man's "manner of driving” forced other cars from the road at both Burrum River and Pine Creek, outside Childers earlier this morning.

The driver failed to stopped at either incident before he crashed into a blue sedan about 10.30am outside Puddles Car Wash in East Bundaberg.

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police have fingerprinted a car involved in a crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg. Jay Fielding

Despite the Commodore losing a tyre, the driver continued about 700m along the road before abandoning the car.

From there the man stole the Hyundai i20 from a nearby Bundaberg car yard and drove to the Young Aussie Hotel in North Bundaberg, where he stole alcohol and food.

The car was later scene in the vicinity of another crash on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd, where a motorcyclist was seriously injured however police were unable to confirm if the stolen car was actually involved in that crash.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the injured motorcycle rider was in a serious but stable condition at Bundaberg Hospital, and was likely to go into intensive care.

She said the man had sustained multiple head and spinal injuries.

Anyone who sees the i20 Hyundai, which has car dealer number plates, is urged not to approach the car or the driver, but to call Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

At this stage police have not released a description of the driver.