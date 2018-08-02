Police: Major aircraft incident may have been 'light in sky'

AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton.

AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton. Win News

POLICE called off a search for a suspected missing aircraft north of Rockhampton last night after they found "no evidence of a plane crash".

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Services confirmed the search was called off just before 11pm on Wednesday night saying there were reports it could have been a "light in the sky".

Emergency crews initially rushed to an are 50km north of Rocky where a "major aircraft incident" had reportedly occurred.

The incident was reported at 7.10pm with multiple emergency services crews converging on Milman North Rd, Milman.

After an extensive search that included the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, police called off the search after speaking to all necessary authorities.

AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton. Win News

The spokesman said police checked with air traffic control and were comfortable with the decision to stop the search.

After speculation circled the incident may have been mistaken for a meteor in Earth's atmosphere, the spokesman said this wasn't uncommon.

"It's the same as any incident though. Someone reported what they saw and police investigated," the spokesman said.

"We encourage people to report anything if they see something that is out of the ordinary."

The spokesman said police take every report seriously and treated the alleged sighting legitimately.

Police will not be investigating the incident further.