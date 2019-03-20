Menu
STOLEN VEHICLE: Police are looking for a silver 2008 Ford Ranger.
News

Police looking for ute stolen from Bundy Sugar

20th Mar 2019 10:31 AM

BUNDABERG police are looking for a Ford Ranger stolen overnight.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said that between 4.30pm yesterday and 4.40am today, the thieves had cut a padlock and broken into a shed on the grounds of Bundaberg Sugar on Kirbys Rd, Rubyanna.

"Once inside offenders have located car keys on a work bench for a silver-coloured 2008 Ford Ranger Queensland registration 387-YFZ, which was parked inside the shed,” Sen Const Webb said.

"Offenders have driven away in the stolen vehicle and the whereabouts of the vehicle are currently unknown.

If you have information for police, you can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000, and quote the reference number QP1900557641.

