Bundaberg Police are investigating after a Kalkie residence was unlawfully entered and numerous items of property stolen.
Police looking for thief who stole Christmas lights

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
17th Jun 2020 11:02 AM
BUNDABERG police are calling on the public to help them find the thief who stole Christmas lights and a violin among numerous other items from a Kalkie residence.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said sometime between Monday and Tuesday, a residence on Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie was unlawfully entered and numerous items of property stolen. “These items include tools, solar lights, golf clubs, stereo equipment, speakers, two bicycles, violin and Christmas lights,” she said.

Police are currently investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information to contact police and quote QP2001256160.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

