STOLEN: Have you seen this tractor? Mikayla Haupt

CAN you help police track down this tractor?

South Kolan police are seeking public help to help find a red and white International McCormack tractor.

The tractor was reported stolen from a Steeds Road, Winfield, address on or about January 18.

If you have any information which may help police investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1800319514.

Alternatively you can provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.