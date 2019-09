Police are investigating an assault at the Club Hotel.

POLICE are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly punched in the face while on the dance floor at the Club Hotel.

Police recived a report that the teenager was allegedly dancing when she was approached by another 18-year-old woman, who she knew, and was hit in the left eye about 11pm on Saturday.

The assault left her with bruising.

No one has been charged over the incident, but police are investigating.