Police are hoping someone can identify this man. Contributed

POLICE are seeking a man they believe can help with inquiries into the theft of four tyres and rims from the front yard of a North Bundaberg property.

According to police, the man attended a property on Fairymead Rd between 9.30-9.45am Sunday.

A CCTV image of the man was made available.

Anyone with information is urged to called Policelink 131 444 QP1902393268.