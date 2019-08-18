Menu
The Bourbong St side of the Target Arcade.
Crime

Police look for man after woman assaulted in CBD toilets

Rhylea Millar
by
18th Aug 2019 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a woman was physically assaulted in restrooms in Bundaberg's CBD, on Friday, around 11.40am.

A 39-year-old woman, who was working at a store on Bourbong St, went to use bathrooms in the Target arcade when a male in black and white clothing and with a shaved head emerged from one of the cubicles, pushed the victim into the wall and ran out.

Following the incident, the woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital to be examined for bruising above her right eye and a cut on her bottom lip.

Authorities said it's a timely reminder for everyone to remain vigilant, consider their own public safety and be alert to the surroundings.

The bathroom stalls are for staff use and are located in the Target arcade and usually remain locked however, the doors are damaged and do not appear to be locking properly.

If you have any information, please call Police Link or Crime Stoppers and quote the reference number QP1901585225.

