Police lay further charges after shooting

DETECTIVES have charged three men following an incident at Bundaberg unit last Friday that left two people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Who actually fired the weapon remains unclear with police still actively searching for a fourth man over the disturbance.

Two Bundaberg men, a 31-year-old and a 29-year-old, have both been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence, with detectives travelling to Gladstone on Thursday to arrest and charge a 28-year-old man with the same offence.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said investigations were ongoing into the "discharging of a firearm".