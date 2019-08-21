Police launch campaign to combat region's high road toll

BUNDABERG police will play a key role in a new Wide Bay initiative launched to put the brakes on the region's devastatingly high road toll.

Road users across the region will notice Don't Die on Rural Roads signs appearing in hotspot areas as our top ranking officers look to drive home the message of road safety in the wake of new figures which show 79 per cent of the Wide Bay's fatal traffic crashes happen on rural roads.

So far this year the Wide Bay Burnett District has the state's highest percentage of road fatalities, at 12 per cent.

Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells yesterday joined his Road Policing Command colleagues and partner agencies in Monto to launch the safety campaign.

Armed with the findings from extensive analysis of crash data since 2013, police are able to shed light on our alarming driving behaviours and trends.

As well as the ratio of rural road crashes, the data shows:

More than 80 per cent of fatal crashes involve men;

60 per cent happen in the period from Friday to Sunday;

28 per cent involve people aged over 60;

Speeding was the leading cause at 22 per cent; and

10 per cent involved fatigue.

Act Supt Swindells said road users could expect a greater police presence, with more marked and unmarked cars on the roads.

He said each fatality was more than just a number and had a far greater reaching impact on a community.

Don't die on rural roads. Queensland Police Service campaign. QPS

There were 40 fatalities in the Wide Bay Burnett District last year, an almost 30 per cent rise on 2017 and 35 per cent higher than the five-year average.

"The impact each fatal crash has on families and friends can't be measured. Behind each of the numbers is a personal story of devastation,” he said.

"The campaign has a simple message, but we hope it serves as a reminder to the community about the consequences of a crash on our roads.

"We have analysed crash data and we are seeing rural roads and the Wide Bay Burnett District over represented in fatal crashes. Of fatal crashes almost 80 per cent are on our rural roads,” Act Supt Swindells said.

Drivers in the Central Region will notice signs around the Burnett Highway either side of Monto, Gayndah and Goomeri, and further signs between Eidsvold and Mundubbera, and Ban Ban Springs.

Signs will soon start popping up in other hotspots as well.

Police vehicles in the district will also carry the sign in the rear window as a reminder to road users.

Police will also continue to target the fatal five - speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, seat belt use and driver distraction/inattention to assist in the reduction of the road toll.

Act Supt Swindells said it was disappointing that some road users still ignored basic safety while driving.

"I urge all road users to be careful on our roads and ask the community to adopt our message today and influence your family members, friends and colleagues to do the right thing,” he said.

"No phone call or text message can't wait until you are in a safe place to respond. We know even two seconds of inattention can have fatal consequences.

"Speeding is still a factor in crashes. Don't rush to get somewhere and risk never arriving at all.”

The launch comes before Queensland Road Safety Week (August 26-30) where the community will see an increase in police participating in events to educate the public on road safety.