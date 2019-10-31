Police kept busy with string of offences

Bundaberg police have been busy this week with a variety of offences.

IT HAS been a busy week for Bundaberg police, after a range of crimes were committed.

Here is just a selection of the incidents that happened in the Bundaberg area this week.

Charged over drug offences

A MAN from Bundaberg East has been charged for multiple drug related offences.

Police executed a search warrant of the 38-year-old man’s residence on Quay St, on Tuesday at 8.15am.

Approximately 0.5m of MDMA, 5g of cannabis, two cannabis plants, a grinder, scales and two glass pipes were found on the property.

He was charged with producing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

The man is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 25.

Drugs and weapon

THREE people have been charged after they were found to be possessing drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred yesterday at 10.30pm, when police intercepted a blue Holden Spark.

Police then proceeded to conduct a search of the three occupants, who were in the vehicle at the time.

MDMA was found in the purse of a 20-year-old female from Thabeban, methamphetamine was found hiding in the waistband of pants that a 46-year-old female from Thabeban was wearing and a 36-year-old man from Millbank was possessing a folding knife.

The trio were charged with separate offences, including possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a knife in a public place and are expected to appear in court on November 25.

Restricted weapon charge

A WOMAN has been charged with possession of a restricted weapon.

Police were called to a property on Garns Rd, Kalkie, to attend to a reported disturbance.

When police entered the dwelling, a taser was found sitting on the dining room table.

A spokesman for Bundaberg police said tasers are not permitted in Australia.

The 19-year-old female offender was subsequently charged, issued with a notice and is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court next month.

Hose cut in two places

POLICE are investigating an incident after wilful damage was allegedly caused.

Yesterday, a water hose was allegedly cut in two places.

The communal hose is attached to a floating pontoon, which is adjacent to Quay St and is used by residents who live on yachts on the Burnett River.

One of the residents joined a hose to the tap at 11am and when he returned at 12pm, found the hose had been cut and damaged.

If anyone has any information, please contact Policelink and quote the reference number QP1902148981.