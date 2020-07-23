Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police urge residents to obey the road rules.
Police urge residents to obey the road rules.
News

Driver causes motorcycle rider to fall off bike

Georgie Adams
22nd Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST was lucky to escape a Charleville intersection with their life after a driver failed to give way, sparking a serious warning from police.

The rider came off his bike and suffered serious injuries when he attempted to avoid a motorist that had driven through the Sturt St intersection, an incident that has ignited a stern warning from Charleville police officers.

Charleville police sergeant Mark Everitt said it was an example of how quickly a life could be taken on the roads if rules were not obeyed.

"Road safety has been an issue with charges laid against a Charleville resident recently after they have allegedly failed to give way at an intersection on Sturt St causing a motorcycle rider to fall from his bike onto the roadway," he said.

"The rider sustained significant injuries however the outcome could have been much worse."

Sgt Everitt said the driver will face court in Charleville at the end of July, but warned officers would be out in force to clamp down on the bad driver behaviour that had emerged in town.

"Charleville police have also noticed there has been a fast and loose application of the concept of giving way displayed by many drivers in the town area," he said.

He said the motorcycle incident highlighted the serious consequences to poor driving

"Police will continue to be vigilant in the enforcement of the road rules and we urge all drivers to be considerate of other road users, keep a proper lookout, take your time and ensure that when proceeding through intersections, you do so in a controlled and safe manner."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

charleville police motorcycle rider police warning traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strong heritage: Better gift than barrel of laughs for baby

        premium_icon Strong heritage: Better gift than barrel of laughs for baby

        News Most family traditions occur over the holidays, but the Prosser clan have created their own ritual to celebrate special moments.

        Man took drugs to ‘keep relationship alive’

        premium_icon Man took drugs to ‘keep relationship alive’

        News Police were forced to draw a taser and firearm when he wouldn’t comply with their...

        Serial crim, drug addict stole $100k from one house alone

        premium_icon Serial crim, drug addict stole $100k from one house alone

        News The Gympie court heard he racked up 17 charges in two crime sprees

        BACK TO WORK: Disability enterprises begin reopening

        premium_icon BACK TO WORK: Disability enterprises begin reopening

        News Endeavour Foundation’s Disability Enterprises began a phased reopening this...