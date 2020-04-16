Police issue driver with $1245 Easter present

A DRIVER has received a surprise Easter gift from Eidsvold police this week after being caught driving 152km/h.

Eidsvold police observed the car travelling along the Burnett Hwy between Mundubbera and Eidsvold on Monday, April 13 at 9.30am.

The man was recorded driving 152km/h in a 100km/h zone, before being pulled over by police.

Acting Sergeant of Eidsvold Police Geoff Price said there was no reason for the man to be driving that fast.

“There’s no excuse for going at that excessive speed,” Sgt Price said.

The man was slapped with a $1245 fine, lost eight demerit points, and will be subject to a six month licence suspension.