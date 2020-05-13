Police investigating tricycle theft

Police are investigating the theft of a tricycle similar in appearance to this one.

POLICE are investigating the theft of a tricycle from Bundaberg West.

About 12.20pm on May 11, the tricycle was stolen from a residence on Avoca St.

The tricycle is described as silver in colour with two baskets and is similar to the one pictured.

Police are currently investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the offence to please contact police and quote reference number QP2000974351.

You can report information over Policelink using the online suspicious activity form or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.