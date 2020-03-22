Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Crime

Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.

Emergency services were called to a Baldwins Rd address just before 7pm where they located the body of a man at the bottom of a set of stairs.

Initial information suggests the 47-year-old sustained fatal injuries after a dispute with another man at the premises.

A crime scene has been established and police are working to determine the events leading to the man's death.

Investigations are ongoing.

bundaberg police investigation south bingera sudden death
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise Dam inquiry hearings won’t be returning to Bundaberg

        premium_icon Paradise Dam inquiry hearings won’t be returning to...

        News THE Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry hearing dates for Bundaberg have been moved to Brisbane.

        Barnes maintains he is innocent after tribunal findings

        premium_icon Barnes maintains he is innocent after tribunal findings

        News Councillor Greg Barnes maintains he is innocent of an OIA tribunal finsings that he...

        UPDATE: Missing man found alive and well after seven hours

        UPDATE: Missing man found alive and well after seven hours

        News Allan Post has been found alive and well.

        Gin Gin central to election material dispute

        premium_icon Gin Gin central to election material dispute

        News There’s a local agreement not to hand out election material. Not all candidates...