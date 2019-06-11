Menu
STOLEN MOPED: Police are investigating after a moped was allegedly stolen from the Everfresh Supermarket car park. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Police investigating stolen moped

Geordi Offord
11th Jun 2019 11:06 AM
POLICE are investigating after a white 2012 Taiwan Golden Bee Capo moped was allegedly stolen from the Everfresh Supermarket staff car park on Monday.

The vehicle was later observed by police being pushed along Barolin St near Heaps St by a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old from Avenell Heights.

The bike was recovered by police however officers from the Bundaberg Crime Unit are still investigating the matter.

Anyone who may have witnessed the bike being taken or has footage are asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

